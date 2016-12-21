Wane has no plans to add to coaching team

Shaun Wane has no plans to reinforce his first-team coaching set-up before next season.

The Warriors’ senior team lost sports mind coach Mick Farrell during the off-season break.

Farrell, who has joined Manchester United, had a twin role – he was also their player welfare manager.

Wigan have already promoted Steve McCormack, a junior coach at the club, to take charge of player welfare.

But Wane says he is comfortable with his current staff and has no plans to recruit any more members.

Instead, he will lean on juniors coaches – such as Matty Peet, Darrell Goulding, Martin McLoughlin and McCormack himself – and give them more responsibilities.

Wane said: “We’re not looking to recruit. We’ve got people like Steve Mac, Darrell, Martin McLoughlin – loads of junior coaches who are very smart, they’ve been around for a long time and they know what’s expected here.”

Wane has just one assistant – John Winder – having not replaced Paul Deacon when he left a year ago.

But his team includes director of performance Mark Bitcon as well as analysts, a sports scientist, a nutritionist and conditioning coaches.

Wane also has senior players who have been promised roles on the coaching staff once they hang up their boots.

Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai both have such agreements in their contracts – though no time frame is given on when they may decide to retire from playing.