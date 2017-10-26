Wane keeping an eye on World Cup for targets

Shaun Wane admits he will be keeping a close eye on the World Cup as he hunts for potential Wigan targets.

The tournament starts this Friday with 14 nations in action over three weeks, before the knock-out stages.

Wane has already signed one player for 2018 – Australian prop Gabriel Hamlin – and hasn’t ruled out more recruits.

And he admits the World Cup could be a great hunting ground. He said: “We’re constantly on the look out for players who we think could make us better, and the World Cup is a great platform for that.

“We already watch a lot of Super League and the NRL.

“But there are players from other competitions, for example the Queensland Cup, and it’s harder to monitor – this is a chance for them to showcase what they can do.

“I’ll be watching every game and if I see anyone I like, I’ll see if we can do anything.”