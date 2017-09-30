Wane may bring in extra assistant coach

Shaun Wane hasn’t ruled out adding to his Wigan coaching staff in the off-season.

But he says the possibility of recruiting an extra assistant is not a reaction to their disappointing finish to the season.

“I’m always looking to improve and if we can bring in another coach to take some of the pressure off, we will,” said Wane.

“But that’s not new – we’re constantly exploring and looking at ways we can get better.”

He didn’t rule out bringing in a goal-kicking coach during the pre-season to work with George Williams and the club’s other kickers.

Most Super League head coaches have two or more assistants. But Wane has had only one – John Winder – since Paul Deacon left in 2015.

He also leans on youth coaches Matty Peet and Darrell Goulding for support.

Senior players Thomas Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin have already agreed roles on the coaching staff when they hang up their boots.

Wigan have offered O’Loughlin a playing contract for 2018 but the two parties have yet to agree a deal, amid strong interest from ambitious Toronto Wolfpack.