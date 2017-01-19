Wane names first squad of 2017

Shaun Wane has named his squad to face Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

The match will see the return of Thomas Leuluai in cherry and white, while Romain Navarette and Morgan Escare will get their first run outs in Wigan colours.

There is no place in the squad for Michael McIlorum for his testimonial match as he remains on the sidelines due to injury.

Wigan squad:

Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Macauley Davies, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Connor Farrell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, George Williams & Josh Woods.

Leigh squad:

Jamie Acton, Mitch Brown, James Clare, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson, Josh Drinkwater, James Green, Ryan Hampshire, Harrison Hansen, Adam Higson, Gareth Hock, Liam Hood, Sam Hopkins, Antoni Maria, Gregg McNally, Cory Paterson, Eloi Pelissier, Ben Reynolds , Glenn Stewart, Danny Tickle & Atelea Vea.