Wane: No need to overhaul squad

Shaun Wane not told fans not to expect big changes to his Wigan squad in the off-season.

He made his first signing for 2018 earlier this week when Australian prop Gabriel Hamlin penned a two-year deal.

And Wane has not ruled out making more additions to his panel over the winter.

But he has reiterated their will be no overhaul to his squad.

All of his frontline players are under contract for next season, and Wane says they don’t need to make sweeping changes. He said: “We won’t be going down the overhaul route.

“We’re not in a position to, and we don’t need to.

“But if I can tweak things I will.”

While content with the bulk of the squad he has got, he admits too many players under-performed last season.

He limited praise to just a handful of players.

“Tom Davies was good, Sean O’Loughlin was good, Sam (Tomkins) at the back end,” he said. “Other players had spells, but there were too many games when certain players were 2/10 and others were 8/10 - we need more games when they’re at least 7/10 across the board.”

It is unclear how much wriggle-room Wigan have under the salary cap restrictions, and whether the prospect of signing more players will depend of current players leaving.

Lewis Tierney and Romain Navarrete, who both finished last season on loan at Catalans, are expected to depart.

And Kiwi prop Frank-Paul Nuuausala has been the subject of speculation over his future, as reported yesterday.

Hamlin is only 20, and has yet to play in the NRL. But Wane has high-hopes he can strengthen the prop department, which also features Tony Clubb, Taulima Tautai, Ryan Sutton and fit-again Ben Flower.

French full-back Morgan Escare, who made a blistering start to his Wigan career before being sidelined by injury, will also give the squad an extra dimension.

And fringe halfback Jake Shorrocks will be hoping to get back on track after surgery on his knee limited him to just one appearance last season.

