Wane ‘not getting carried away’

Shaun Wane insists he won’t be getting carried away after his Warriors became only the second side to nil Leeds in Super League.

The champions scorched away with to a 34-0 win over the second-placed Rhinos but Wane labeled the game a ‘no win’ given Leeds’ lengthy list of absentees.

They were busted with players so we’re not going round yeehaaing and patting each other on the back Shaun Wane

“It was definitely a no win, we couldn’t win if we’d won by a 100,” he said.

“But I like the manner in what we did. I thought in those conditions 77 per cent was good. I thought some of the tries we scored were good, some of our defence was very, very good but we won’t get carried away.”

After a disappointing performance in last week’s loss to Warrington, the coach demanded an improvement in defence, which he got in a success which also saw his side score seven tries.

Despite being pleased, Wane acknowledged their cause was helped by Leeds’ missing stars. With attentions turning to next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Salford, he warned the test will be stern.

“Next week is a different challenge,” he said.

“I know the situation with Leeds, they were busted with players so we’re not going round yeehaaing and patting each other on the back.

“Salford will be tough next week and Leeds can be miles stronger.

“I thought we just went about our business well. We nilled a very good team, they still had some big players, Anthony Mullally and Mitch Garbutt playing, so they had some big bodies in there and I thought we handled them pretty well.”

Wigan’s tries came from Oliver Gildart and George Williams doubles, as well as efforts from Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies with the team’s 100th Super League try of the year.

And with the constant drizzle making conditions greasy, Wane was happy to see more cohesion in attack.

“We scored some good tries,” he acknowledged.

“We’ve had one week where we didn’t tap well and we know about it. But we have scored 100 tries this season and Leeds have scored 95 so we are doing something ok.

“I thought some of the tries we scored this game were very, very good in those conditions because they were very testing conditions.”