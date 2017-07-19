Wane: Our kick-defence has been unacceptable

Shaun Wane has put a big focus on improving Wigan’s kick-defence after leaking an “unacceptable” number of tries that way.

He wants to shore up that area before the visit of Leeds on Friday.

Two of Warrington’s three tries came from kicks in last week’s 16-10 loss.

And the four tries they conceded in the previous two games, against Catalans and Widnes, all stemmed from kicks.

While some coaches may find a back-handed compliment from the fact opponents are resorting to kicks – because of a failure to break down the defence – Wane has been left frustrated.

He said: “100 per cent we need to sharpen up kick defence.

“It’s poor, and I don’t like it. We’re going through it with the players. Some are just unacceptable.”

All three of Warrington’s tries were scored down by Wigan’s right edge, two from kicks – a chip to the corner, and another skidded into the ingoal for Ben Currie’s crucial touchdown.

“The way they scored tries from kicks... we rep’ defending that, time and again,” said Wane.

“And when we were under pressure they scored, which was really annoying.

“We’ll work hard on it, all week.”

Wane will name his 19-man squad today and has already hinted he may make “one or two” changes.

Winger Tom Davies could replace Liam Marshall on the right wing, but there are no obvious front-line players challenging for a recall.

Although Wane accepts Wigan’s last performance may have suffered from their flying visit to Perpignan five days earlier, in which they claimed a 32-10 win in stifling heat, he reiterated their “no excuse” policy.

“I know the week before was a tough one - I do get it - but it’s no excuse for me,” he said.

“If it means that much to you, tiredness is no excuse. I’m not having it. I’m not having it.

“We are not an excuse club. That’s not a reason.”

Friday’s game is the second instalment of the Big One Week, and Wigan’s final game of the regular season before the Super-8s phase of the competition.

The defending champions are five points off a top-four spot, with eight matches to go before the play-offs semi.

They also have a Challenge Cup semi-final against Salford on the horizon, but Wane’s eyes are fixed firmly on claiming the two points on Friday night.