Wane reveals plans for Christmas training

Wigan Warriors break up for Christmas today with Shaun Wane instructing his players to keep “ticking over” until the New Year.

The coach wants his players to enjoy the festive season – to an extent!

A gruelling session at Rivington this morning rounded off their 2016 commitments.

He has given them a week off from the training ground.

But he expects them to train on their own to ensure they are ready to rip in when they report back on January 2.

Wane said: “It was important to give the players some time off over Christmas to spend it with their families.

“But I expect them to keep ticking over to make sure they start off where they left off.

“January is a hugely-important month for us in terms of our preparation for the new season.

“We’ll have our internationals back in training, we’ve got pre-season games and a camp over in France, and we can start putting more things into place.

“The players have done everything I’ve asked of them so far, and I want them to recharge the batteries and be ready to go again on January 2.”

Wane says the players currently recovering from injuries and operations will be in training during the Christmas week to continue their rehab.

Wigan have two senior friendlies in January – at Leigh (22nd) and Catalans (28th).

Three other friendlies, against London Skolars, Swinton and Toronto, will feature second-string sides.