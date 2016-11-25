Wane reveals time-frame for Tomkins comeback

Shaun Wane has revealed a possible recovery time-frame for Sam Tomkins.

The coach hopes to have the former Man of Steel back on board early in the new campaign.

The full-back is recovering from foot surgery which ruled him out of Wigan’s Grand Final assault and England’s Four Nations campaign.

“March-April... but it’s still not a definite time-frame,” he said, when asked about Tomkins’ likely return to action.

“We’ll see how he is when he starts running, we’ll know more then.

“He’s had a plate in there and that has to come out, and so there are some things that could dictate when he’s back. But he’s training really well and he’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Fans had already been told his injury would eat into 2017 – which prompted the signing of French livewire Morgan Escare.

But until now, it was unclear how long of the campaign he will be sidelined.

The news will be welcomed, given Tomkins’ comeback campaign was delayed by a knee injury.