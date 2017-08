Warriors welcomed a special guest on Thursday night to present the players with their Wembley Cup Final shirts.

England rugby union star Owen Farrell was on hand to hand Warriors players their shirts as they bid for a record-breaking 20th Challenge Cup Final win.

Farrell, son of former Warriors captain Andy, was at Murrayfield in 2002 to see his dad lift the trophy following Wigan’s 21-12 win over St Helens.