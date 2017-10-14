Wane’s plan to improve goal-kicking

Shaun Wane is planning to bring in a goal-kicking coach in the off-season.

And he wants the specialist adviser in place to work with his kickers throughout 2018.

Goal-kicking was an issue for Wigan throughout the year.

They converted just 62 per cent of their goal-attempts in Super League – the worst strike-rate in the competition.

Widnes were second-worst with 69 per cent, while at the other end of the spectrum, Hull FC had 88 per cent.

And Wane said: “It is an issue and we have to improve it.

“We’re going to try and get a specialised goal kicking coach to come in and work with the kickers. We’re going to open it up during the season, so it’s ongoing over the course of the season.”

Wane has been clear that he won’t sign a player solely for his kicking ability.

Morgan Escare started with the cone last year, before Sam Powell and then George Williams took it on board.

Wane will have another option in 2018 – halfback Jake Shorrocks is arguably the best goal-kicker at the club.

He kicked eight from nine attempts during a run in the side in late 2016, but missed most of last season through injury.