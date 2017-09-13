Wane’s plans to try and tame the Tigers

Shaun Wane says Wigan will spend a lot of time in the video room preparing for Sunday’s visit of Castleford.

The Warriors have played 20 matches in the four-and-a-half months since they last took on Daryl Powell’s Tigers.

Due to a quirk in the fixtures, both their meetings this year were in April – Cas’ won both – and Wane has spent the last few days scrutinising footage of the table-toppers’ recent performances.

He said: “The players will get a lot of video this week.

“When we played Hull on Friday, we’d played them two weeks earlier, but with Cas’ it’s been more than four months since we played them.

“So it’s important we show them a fair bit of footage of Cas’, and work on areas we feel are important.

“There are a couple of teams – Hull being one – who have turned them over in high-pressure games, so we need to study what they did.”

Wane has also reviewed their own 30-22 win against 12-man Hull FC on Friday, and has highlighted the need to cut out the lapses which allowed the hosts to overturn a 14-point margin and get back into a winning position.

“That spell in the second-half, when we invited Hull back into it, we need to learn the lessons because we can’t keep doing that,” added Wane.

“It will end up burning us if we do.”

Wane will provide an injury update at his weekly press conference today.

Ben Thaler will be in charge of Sunday’s game, Wigan’s last at the DW Stadium this year.