Wane set for tough talks with forwards

Shaun Wane admits he faces an uncomfortable early-week conversation with one of his forwards.

Joel Tomkins is fit to return to the side which beat Salford 42-6.

And with no fresh injury worries from Friday night, Wane will be pressed into leaving a player out.

“My team on Saturday will be who I think will win,” he said. “It’s normally easy for me to break it to them. If it’s about performance I can be straight – players have had it coming.”

Tomkins can play in the second-row but favours a role in the middle – meaning a clutch of players, and Tomkins himself, are at risk of missing out.

Willie Isa was squeezed out of the reckoning when Wigan faced Cronulla in the World Club Challenge in February, but Wane hinted his Challenge Cup Final spot was safe.

“Leaving him out for the World Club was one of the toughest conversations I’ve had to have with a player,” admitted Wane.

“Because Willie was playing well, it was nothing to do with his form.

“The decision to leave him out was purely because I wanted a big bench against a big team, and that was it. So I didn’t lie to him, I didn’t dress it up, I didn’t make excuses – it was just straightforward, this is the reason.

“Willie was outstanding last week, and he played well against Salford – I’m happy with him.”

Tom Davies is fit to return and is set to replace Liam Marshall on the right wing. Wane, Hull FC coach Lee Radford and a group of key players will head to Headingley today for a Cup Final media launch.