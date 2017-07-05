Wane to miss Catalans trip

Wigan coach Shaun Wane will miss Saturday’s trip to Catalans to have a hip operation.

Wane will still pick the side for the Betfred Super League clash in Perpignan but assistant coach John Winder will take charge on the day, with support from Steve McCormack and Matty Peet.

Wane, who was appointed Warriors boss in 2011, says the need for surgery is a legacy of his own playing career, which was spent largely as a forward for hometown Wigan.

Wane, 52, said: “I’m not there on Saturday, I need an operation. I’m in absolute agony with my hip. It is wear and tear from rugby.

“I’m gutted. It’s the first match I’ve missed ever but I’ve got a good staff, so there’s no stress. That makes it a lot easier.”

Wane expects to go under the knife early on Saturday, enabling him to watch the game, which kicks off at 5pm, later in the day. He intends to maintain communication with his coaching staff throughout the match, and expects to be back at work next week to prepare for the visit of Warrington on Thursday, July 13.

Wane took training today and will go through the captain’s run on Friday. The Wigan party are flying to Catalans on Saturday morning, returning that night, by chartered flight – a ploy which proved successful last year.

This is the first match Wane has missed since taking charge in 2012. When he was assistant coach, he stepped up for two matches when Michael Maguire returned Down Under to be with his dying father.