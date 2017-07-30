Wane warns ’job is not done yet’

Shaun Wane admitted he was proud, but very relieved after seeing his Warriors book their place at Wembley with a 27-14 win over Salford in the semi-final.

Wigan raced into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Oliver Gildart and Willie Isa, and looked to be cruising before Salford hit back.

The job’s not done. We have three important games then a massive game at Wembley Shaun Wane

The Red Devils led 14-12 at the break after Greg Johnson and Tyrone McCarthy tries, but Warriors recovered to score second-half tries through Michael McIlorum and Gildart’s second, buffered by a Sam Tomkins drop-goal.

“I’m very relieved, but without wanting to sound cocky I think we deserved it,” Wane said after the game.

“I’m very proud of my players as always.”

Warriors face Lee Radford’s Hull FC at Wembley on August 26 in a repeat of the 2013 final which Wigan won 16-0.

And after Cup holders Hull’s 43-24 win over Leeds on Saturday to book their place in the decider, Wane wants to see his side sharpen up their performances.

“We need to improve,” he said.

“I thought Hull were outstanding and I text Lee after the game. I thought they did great.

“There are not many teams would have lived with them in the second half but, on our day, we can challenge people. I don’t think we’ve touched the surface if I’m honest.

“I thought we did some really good things as a team but I also thought we did a couple of dumb things. But overall we were worthy winners.”

The final will be Wigan’s record-breaking 31st in the competition, and they will be seeking a 20th Cup success.

But before then, Warriors must tackle the first half of their seven-game Super 8s campaign which starts at Leeds this Friday, and Wane insists Wembley won’t be a distraction.

“The job’s not done,” he said.

“We have three important games then a massive game at Wembley.

“We have Leeds in a massive game at Headingley this week and we have to get two points.”