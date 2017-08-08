Wane warns of Rhinos threat

Shaun Wane has put a strong emphasis on tightening up their one-on-one defence as Wigan prepare for Friday’s game at Leeds.

Players slipped off tackles for two of the four tries they leaked in the 22-20 loss to Hull FC on Friday.

And Wane reckons similar lapses would prove costly in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Headingley.

He said: “Leeds have some unbelievable athletes, and so one thing you need to do is make sure you nail your one on one D.

“It has to be really good, and that’s the message I’ll be stressing to my players this week. If we’re soft in defence, they have the players to burn us.”

The fourth-placed Warriors have been overtaken by the Rhinos, in third with one more point, in the embryonic Super League ladder.

The Yorkshire outfit have claimed three-straight wins since being humbled 66-10 at Castleford in an early-season shock.

“I knew they’d come good, 100 per cent,” said Wane.

“They have too many good players, they are hitting some form and they’ve strung together some really good performances.

“Even last year, when they weren’t that great, we went there and they beat us (18-16) - we scored a couple late tries to make it look closer than it was.

“And Leeds are certainly in a better place than they were then, so we’re well aware of the job we face this weekend.

“But we love going there, Headingley is a great ground and we’re looking forward to it.”

Wane will speak to the media at his weekly press conference today, when he is likely to provide updates on their injuries players.

As reported yesterday, he hopes to welcome back Oliver Gildart, Ryan Sutton and Liam Farrell, while Ben Flower and Anthony Gelling picked up knocks in the loss to Hull FC - their first defeat of the year.