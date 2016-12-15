Wane: We haven’t scratched the surface with Shorrocks

Warriors coach Shaun Wane believes they ‘haven’t scratched the surface’ with youngster Jake Shorrocks.

The 21-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the Super League champions today, keeping him at the DW Stadium until 2020.

And Wane is looking forward to coaxing the best out of the Wigan St Patrick’s amateur.

“I’m made up, he is a quality kid with loads of potential - I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface with him,” said the coach.

“I know a few clubs were after him and I’m made up he’s chosen us.”

Shorrocks made his first team debut against Widnes last June, and has gone on to make 12 appearances to date, as well as just missing out on a Grand Final slot after captain Sean O’Loughlin won a fitness battle at the 11th hour.

But Wane has been impressed with how Shorrocks, under-19s captain in 2015, handled himself.

“Jake was very unlucky not to play in the Grand Final at the end of last season but the way he handled that disappointment has shown the measure of him as a person,” said Wane.

“He is mature for his age and a very good player too.

“We’ll train for some of the pre-season without Tommy Leuluai and George Williams but that gives us even more time to work with Jake and he is a player that will only get better and better. We are delighted to have agreed this new contract with Jake.”

Shorrocks proved his potential during the injury-hit Warriors campaign last term, and also covered goal kicking duties, landing eight two-pointers.

But keeping his feet planted on the ground, Shorrocks acknowledged he has a lot to learn from Warriors’ more experienced stars.

He said: “I really enjoy being part of this team and just want to continue to learn and improve and believe that at Wigan, working alongside the likes of Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin and under the coaching of Shaun Wane, that gives me the best opportunity to do that.”

“I’m really happy to have secured this new contract with Wigan and can’t wait for the season to start now.

“I loved every minute of playing for the first team last year and am hungry for more games over the next three years.”

Shorrocks was one of eight academy stars to make his debut last season.