Wane: We need to be more ruthless

Shaun Wane was “happy but frustrated” after watching his Wigan side claim their first Super League victory since April.

Joe Burgess scored two late tries to seal a 28-12 win against Widnes.

I was confident we’d get the game and we’ve made some massive improvements Shaun Wane

The Warriors had taken a 16-0 lead before allowing Denis Betts’ men to reel in their lead to just four-points, until Burgess’ double in the dying minutes.

Wane said: “I’m happy with the win, bit frustrated. There were too many errors, too many unforced errors.

“They got two tries from poor defensive errors but, apart from that, we defended really well.

“I think if we keep hold of the ball, we get rid of those unforced errors - 10 penalties, eight unforced errors - we could have won by a bigger margin and that’s what we need to do.

“We need to be a bit more ruthless and we weren’t that today - though I’m happy we won.”

Wane never felt they were at risk of losing the game in the closing stages, despite the slender four-point lead - and their failure to score for nearly 40 minute, until Burgess struck.

“I wasn’t nervous, I was confident we’d get the game and we’ve made some massive improvements,” he said. “But I felt frustrated - a front-rower dropping the ball clean, with no pressure... it’s not good enough.”

It followed last week’s draw at Huddersfield and a win at Warrington the Challenge Cup since key players Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Sean O’Loughlin returned from injury lay-offs.

And though this was their first league win in nine matches, Wane insists it wasn’t a monkey off the back.

“There was no monkey, you lot create that monkey, I don’t feel that one bit,” he said.

Prop Tony Clubb made a try-scoring return from a spell on the sidelines, following surgery to remove a kidney.

“It’s fantastic to have him back, fantastic player, great bloke,” added Wane, who reported no fresh injuries ahead of Saturday’s trip to Catalans.

Widnes coach Denis Betts bemoaned their lack of a cutting edge when they had cut the margin to four-points in the second-half.

He added: “At 16-12 with 10 minutes to go, it’s pretty tight. We started the second half really well, we just couldn’t get over the line, we lacked the cutting edge and composure to do that.”