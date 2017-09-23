Wane: We played like it was a friendly

Shaun Wane refused to seek excuses for their drab 32-0 loss at Wakefield.

For the first time this year, and the second time in three visits to Belle Vue, they were nilled by Trinity.

It meant they finished the campaign in 6th – they would have received £25,000 more in prize money had they won this and snagged 5th spot – as Wigan failed to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2006.

Wane said: “We were way below our standards, there are no excuses. It was not not good enough.

“We played like it was a pre-season game.”

He tried to add some perspective to a campaign which has fizzled out.

“At the minute I am fuming but in two weeks time, in the cold light of day, I need to re-check myself,” he said.

“we’ve won a World Club, got to a final, nearly got to the semis... but we’ve had too many bad spells, with the injuries, no club would have dealt with what we’ve dealt with.

“But the poor performances were way off.”

He hinted he may look to recruit additions as focus switches to the 2018 campaign.

“I am looking, I will change, if we can make ourselves better,” he added.

Captain Sean O’Loughlin is the only senior player out of contract this season. He has been in talks with the club about a new deal.