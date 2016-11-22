Wane: We’re fitter than ever

Shaun Wane predicted his players would have had “no trouble getting to sleep” last night after their first official day of pre-season training!

They started their preparations with gruelling VO2 max testing to measure the players’ base-level fitness.

Wane has compared the figures to previous years and says they were the best yet.

He said last night: “It was a tough one, the players will have no problem going to sleep tonight!

“I’ve looked at the results and they were the best we’ve ever had, which is pleasing, but it’s also what I expected after winning the Grand Final.

“They’ve obviously done all the right things in the off-season and come back in hungry.”

Many players reported for ‘optional’ training last week while some senior figures will only report back next week.

French recruit Romain Navarrete will be forced to sit out a few days of training after undergoing a minor hernia operation.

But the prop already had two weeks of training under his belt and Wane said: “I think he’s going to be popular.

“He’s very, very motivated. You’ve got to remember, he paid his own way over to watch us in the semi-final and final, he could have had a break after playing for France (against England) but didn’t want it – he’s been training for a couple of weeks already, so he’s really keen.”