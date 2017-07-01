Wane: We should have picked-up Clubb condition

Shaun Wane admits he shouldn’t have needed scans to tell him Tony Clubb had a medical problem - his poor form should have set alarm-bells ringing.

Clubb returns to the Wigan side tomorrow night after a spell on the sidelines recovering from surgery to remove a kidney.

But knowing him as we do, we should have known something was wrong with him Tony Clubb

Wane said: “There was one game, he had a shocker. He was missing tackles, just... really poor.

“And it’s just not Clubby that.

“He was in agony after the game, and that was his last game. But knowing him as we do, we should have known something was wrong with him.”

Prop Clubb played in Wigan’s World Club Challenge victory in February, having missed the second-half of last season with a serious neck injury.

“We’ve missed him, no doubt - he’s like a different man now,” said Wane. “He’s aggressive, runs hard, he’s hard to handle, a competitor... players love having him here.

“To lose a major organ and come back as he has, it’s a testament to the character he is.

“It’s been tough on the physios and doctors, trying to stop him, because he’s so full-on with everything he does.

“There’ll be no-one prouder to see him back.”

Clubb is set to replace Joel Tomkins (calf) in the Wigan side. Taulima Tautai is still absent.