Shaun Wane admitted Wigan were “miles off” after going down 39-26 at Hull FC.

The Warriors suffered their first defeat at the KCOM Stadium under Wane’s watch, as their run without a Super League victory stretched to six games.

This defeat - their third in 10 days - keeps them in sixth spot but leaves them five points away from the top-four.

“They were the best team, no question,” said Wane. “We were miles off. We didn’t start as though it was Liam Farrell’s 200th games like we said we would.”

Wigan had leaked four tries before Tom Davies’ effort cut the score to 26-4 at half-time. The visitors scored five further tries during a spirited second-half, but the damage had been done during the opening half.

“We gave ourselves too much to do,” said Wane. “We got out muscled in that first period and had to do too much defending so our attack suffered.

“We were too gassed in the second half, even though we scored some tries.

“We were too loose and gave too many penalties away. But no arguments, they were the best team.”

Sam Powell took a head knock but Wane reported no other injuries. Captain Sean O’Loughlin may return to face Leigh on Thursday and centre Oliver Gildart is also pencilled in for a return.

Anthony Gelling and John Bateman are also close to making their comebacks, with Sam Tomkins due back later this month.

“They are still a confident bunch but they are low on energy,” added Wane. “We felt sorry for ourselves, simple as that.”