Wane: Why Cas game is more than just about two points

Shaun Wane admits Sunday’s game at Castleford is “more than about two points”.

The Warriors need victory to tighten their grip on a place in the play-offs positions.

Although they are third in the ladder, they could have dropped to fifth by kick-off on Sunday if results go against them - underlining the ‘must win’ feel of this encounter.

Wane, though, also wants his players to put in a good performance against the Tigers after two losses this season.

They haven’t met since table-toppers Cas’ stormed to a 54-4 win at the end of April – just three weeks after a 27-10 victory at the DW Stadium.

Wane said: “100 per cent this is more than the two points. They were by far the better team when we played them last, they won both games fair and square.

“They have not seen the best of us and that’s what we’re determined to show, that we are better than they’ve seen from us this year.

“But it’s been a long time since we played them, we had our injury problems last time. Now we’re a different side, we’ve got that grit and desire - and we need to go out and show that.”

Hull FC prop Liam Watts won’t face any further action for the incident which saw him red-carded last Friday.

He was charged by the match review panel yesterday, for striking Micky McIlorum with his forearm, but it has been deemed “sending off sufficient.”

Meanwhile, Wigan officials have been pleased with the reception of a special ‘one off’ shirt design they will wear on Sunday to celebrate 30 years since the 1987 World Club Challenge victory against Manly.

Wigan hinted earlier this year they would play in a ‘one-off’ shirt when all their Super League rivals wore special tops at the Magic Weekend.

A limited run of 1,000 playing-weight shirts have been produced by technical partners Erreà for fans to buy, individually numbered and delivered in a limited edition presentation case, costing £60 adults, £40 juniors.