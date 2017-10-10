Wane: Why Wigan will profit from Tomkins’ England snub

Wigan will reap the rewards from Sam Tomkins’ World Cup omission.

That’s the view of coach Shaun Wane, who has backed the full-back to tear into training and come back even better next season.

He points out Tomkins has never had a full pre-season in NINE YEARS due to injury or international duty.

And Wane said: “Sam is motivated, he’s training already – which is fantastic if you’re a Wigan fan.”

Sean O’Loughlin, George Williams and John Bateman were named in Wayne Bennett’s squad.

But there was no place for Tomkins, despite Castleford’s full-back Zak Hardaker being suspended for testing positive for cocaine.

Tomkins played for England in autumn competitions every year from 2009 to 2014.

He had operations at the end of the ‘15 and ‘16 campaigns, which prevented him from taking part in pre-season training. Wane said: “Sam’s not had a pre-season in years due to injury or England duty.

“We support international rugby league and we would never stand in a player’s way.

“But it does make a big difference whether they have a pre-season or not.

“You only have to look at Sean O’Loughlin. He had his first full pre-season in years last winter, and we saw the benefits, he was fantastic.

“So while it would have been nice to see Sam back in the England side, I think he’ll benefit from this and come back even better next year.”