Wane won’t rest any stars ahead of Wembley

Shaun Wane has ruled out the prospect of resting any players ahead of the Challenge Cup Final.

With Wembley on the horizon, some may have thought he would protect key players such as Sam Tomkins, George Williams and Sean O’Loughlin.

But he is planning to field his strongest possible line-up for the visit of Salford on Friday night as they try and keep alive their top-four hopes.

Wigan could cut the gap on fourth spot to just one point if they win and both St Helens and Wakefield lose their matches, at Leeds and Castleford respectively.

Wane concedes he doesn’t have many fringe players pushing for a recall – but wouldn’t have rested any of his stars regardless.

He said: “We’ve not really got much chance to rest anyone.

“We’re still a bit thin, if I’m honest. I do wish I had a few more players but, if I’m honest, I don’t think I would have rested anyone.

“This game (against Salford) is too important.”

The only change to the side which beat Huddersfield 18-4 may be a recall for winger Liam Marshall if Tom Davies doesn’t overcome a hamstring problem in time.

Wane will name his 19-man squad today.

Challenge Cup opponents Hull FC face the Giants this weekend.

“It’s great for Lee (Radford, coach), he’s leaving players out every single weekend, he’s no injuries – all credit to them,” said Wane.

“We’ve not had that luck this year. He’s in a position he could have eight injuries and still be okay.”

Wane says there is no risk of his players going easy to try and avoid injury for Wembley.

“Human nature would tell you do that,” he said. “But our DNA is running hard and being aggressive. You can’t not play tough at this club.”

Wane revealed Wigan are trying to arrange more reserve games for his fringe players, who lost 40-30 to St Helens last weekend. There is only one scheduled fixture, against Hull FC next month.

Wigan’s Under-19s face Catalans in a play-offs semi-final at Orrell this Sunday, kick-off 2pm.