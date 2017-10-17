Warrior Higginson is hoping Irish eyes are smiling

Young gun Jack Higginson hopes the World Cup will act as a launchpad to a successful season with Wigan in 2018.

He has flown Down Under with the Ireland squad, having qualified through a grandparent.

He was keen to take part in the tournament after injury limited him to just four matches last season – and none for Shaun Wane’s side.

Centre Higginson said: “Hopefully I’ll get some games over there.

“It’s a good experience for me, to go to the World Cup at the age of 20. Micky (McIlorum) said he was a similar age when he went with Ireland and he loved it.

“It will give me a good step and hopefully I can crack on from this. It’ll be good to play again after struggling this year.”

Higginson broke into the Wigan team in 2016 and after making three appearances, was hoping for more this year.

But a nasty hip injury ruled him out for six months. His only action was for the reserves and on dual-registration for Workington.

“My hip dislocated and went back in, but it caused some damage,” he explained. “The surgeon said it was like a car crash, it’s a very rare injury in rugby league.

“It was frustrating, but injuries are part of the game and hopefully that’s behind me now.”

Ireland have been placed in three-team Group C, meaning only the top side qualifies for the quarter-finals.

They open their campaign with an inter-group match against Wales in Cairns on October 29.