Warriors arrange game in France

Wigan have confirmed two first-team pre-season friendlies.

Shaun Wane’s champions will travel to face Leigh - in Micky McIlorum’s testimonial match - and Catalans as part of their preparations for the new season.

A Warriors Select XIII, comprised of fringe and academy players, have three matches against London Skolars, Swinton and rugby league’s new outfit, Toronto.

The senior team face Super League newcomers Leigh on Sunday, January 22 (kick-off 3pm) in a match in McIlorum’s benefit.

The hooker, who missed most of last season through injury, has been awarded a testimonial for a decade with the club which has included 218 games.

Leigh’s side features several ex-Warriors including Ryan Hampshire, Gareth Hock and Harrison Hansen.

Wane will then take his senior squad to a south of France for a warm-weather training camp, which will culminate in a game against Catalans at their Stade Gilbert Brutus Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

Wigan open their new Super League season at Salford on February 11 and face NRL champions Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge the following weekend.

In addition to the two senior friendlies, Wigan have arranged three pre-season games featuring a select XIII.

They will face London Skolars at the Honorable Artillery Company in their annual 2017 Capital Challenge on Friday January 20. While the Warriors’ senior players are in France, a XIII will travel to take on Championship outfit Swinton on Thursday, January 26 (7.30pm). And their pre-season will finish with a match against Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday, February 5 at Manchester Athletics Centre.

Toronto, who have ex-Wigan coach Brian Noble on board as a rugby director, have been admitted into League One for next season.

Wigan have yet to reveal their ticket details for the friendlies.