Warriors’ Cup squad revealed

Shaun Wane’s returning six big-guns have all been named in the provisional 19-man squad.

Sam Tomkins is set to play his first game of the year in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Warrington.

John Bateman and Anthony Gelling return from spells on the sidelines injured, while Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell and Liam Farrell also return.

Tomkins is expected to start at No.1 in place of Lewis Tierney, who is dropped.

Gelling will take the right centre role and, with Oliver Gildart reinstated to the left centre, Wane will have to drop one of his three in-form wingers - Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall and Tom Davies.

All three are in the 19-man squad.

Youngsters Liam Forsyth, Jack Wells and Josh Ganson drop out, as well as Frenchman Romain Navarette, from the side which lost 50-34 at Leigh.

It will be interesting to see what Wane does with his bench.

He often likes to run with three forwards and a replacement hooker, but earlier this week he hinted Tomkins may be spelled at some stage.

Whether that will lead him to put a back, possibly Davies or Marshall, on the bench – or rotate his side during the match – remains to be seen.

But if all his returning stars play and he puts a back on the bench, as well as hooker Sam Powell, he will need to leave out a more-established forward.

Willie Isa – squeezed out the last time Wane had so much congestion in the pack – a likely candidate to miss out.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm, and the game is live on BBC1.

Wigan’s 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.