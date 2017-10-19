Warriors duo depart

Lewis Tierney and Nick Gregson have been released from their Wigan contracts.

Tierney, 22, has signed a deal with Catalans, where he spent the end of last season on loan.

Nick Gregson

And Gregson will join relegated Leigh Centurions ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Warriors’ executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Lewis has played regularly whilst on-loan at Catalans and has really enjoyed his time in the South of France.

“Our situation remains the same at Wigan with Joe Burgess, Tom Davies and Liam Marshall all vying for spots on the wing and Dom Manfredi back next season too it was agreed that it was the best solution for everyone to allow Lewis to join the Dragons on a permanent basis.

“Both Lewis and Nick have handled their situations in a very professional manner and leave on great terms. We wish them well for the future.”

They are the most senior first-team players to depart following out-of-contract duo Kyle Shelford and Connor Farrell.

Tierney, a former Orrell St James junior, made his Wigan debut in 2013.

He played a bit-part role until the back-end of last season, when he nailed down a wing spot – in Dom Manfredi’s absence – and helped Wigan to Grand Final glory.

He also played in February’s epic World Club Challenge win.

But during a spell covering the full-back role – when Morgan Escare and Sam Tomkins were both sidelined – promising wingers Davies and Marshall emerged on the scene, and ultimately nudged Tierney down the pecking order for spots.

He moved to Catalans on loan in the summer, and played a starring role in their Million Pound Game win at Leigh which secured their Super League place.

His permanent move to the south of France has not come as a surprise – coach Steve McNamara admitted he wanted to retain him.

Prop Romain Navarrete is also expected to return to former club Catalans after struggling to settle at Wigan last season.

Utility Gregson, 21, broke into Shaun Wane’s side last year and proved a dependable player, even filling in at stand-off, but has not been able to nail down a regular spot.

Radlinski added: “With the age Nick is at now he needs to be playing regularly at a good level. With the wealth of international talent in the Wigan back-row and the emergence of young forwards like Jack Wells and Callum Field we simply couldn’t guarantee Nick much game-time going forwards.”