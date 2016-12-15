Warriors head on ‘secret’ trip

Shaun Wane takes the Wigan squad on a pre-season camp today – but is keeping his cards close to his chest!

The four-day itinerary is a closely-guarded secret.

And Wane will drip-feed the details to the players each day to keep them on their toes.

He has promised a mixture of hard training and “life experiences” which he hopes will strengthen the team spirit and better-equip them for the 2017 campaign.

Wane said: “The players don’t know anything about what we’ve got planned.

“All we’ve told them is when to be here (at their Orrell training ground), when we get back and what clothes they’ll need.

“Day by day, they won’t know what they’re doing.”

“I’m confident it’ll be worthwhile - it’s a mixture of training, team-bonding activities and life-experiences.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked why he was keeping the schedule under wraps, he explained: “I want the players to be unsure, I want them to be adaptable, and fix things on the run, and hopefully this helps them do that.”

The Warriors boss took his squad to Florida for warm-weather training for three successive years.

Last off-season they stayed close to home - Wane sprung a surprise military camp on his players.

And this time, a four-day break away will be followed by a week-long camp in France next month, ahead of a friendly against Catalans.