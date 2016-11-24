Warriors honoured by council

Players and staff from Wigan Warriors were recognised by Wigan Council last night at a small ceremony at the town hall.

They were invited to a ‘thank you’ event hosted by the Mayor of Wigan, coun Ron Conway, and presented with a special award to recognise their Super League Grand Final triumph last month.

Leader of the council, Lord Peter Smith, said: “Wigan is a place where a great deal of its history is rooted in a passion for sport. Wigan Warriors are a prime example of why we encourage people to ‘Believe in Wigan’.

“Their success this season has brought further pride to our borough.”