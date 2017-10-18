Warriors launch a women’s team

Ian Lenagan has described Wigan’s decision to launch the club’s first ever women’s team as “exciting”.

The aim is to compete in the Women’s Super League in 2018.

Warriors development coach Amanda Wilkinson, the only level three female rugby league coach, will head up the new team.

Warriors chairman Lenagan said: “This is an exciting announcement and we are very much looking forward to seeing the team come together over the winter as we move towards competing in the Women’s Super League in 2018.

“At Wigan we want our Women’s team to be an important part of the Club. Amanda Wilkinson is a fantastic coach and a valued member of staff and exactly the kind of person who should be spearheading a project like this.”

Initially the team will be an open-age side with the club looking to create a youth development structure.

A launch event will take place at the DW Stadium on Thursday November 16.

Trials are at Central Park the following two Saturdays.

Wilkinson said: “Rugby league is not just for men and boys, it is a family game and we are delighted to be launching our first ever Wigan Warriors Women’s team.

“Women’s Rugby League is developing at a rapid rate and we hope that by launching a team we will inspire even more women to pick up a rugby ball and give the game a go. Wigan is known for its outstanding rugby league talent in the Men’s game and we want to further that reputation with the Women’s team.

“I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to take this new team forward and look forward to the challenge.”