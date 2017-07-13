Warriors pair join Catalans

Warriors duo Lewis Tierney and Romain Navarrete have joined Catalans on loan until the end of the season.

They have flown to Perpignan to link-up with Steve McNamara’s outfit.

Romain Navarrete

Navarrete made his Super League debut and 11 appearances with the Dragons last year before moving to Wigan in the off-season.

The 23-year-old, a French international prop, has made nine appearances with the Warriors this season but was regarded by Shaun Wane as a ‘project player’.

Tierney, 22, was in the Grand Final-winning side last year and the World Club Challenge as a winger in February.

The Scotland international then had a spell at full-back to cover for the injured Morgan Escare, but dropped out the frame when Sam Tomkins returned.

He was given a shot in his preferred wing role against Widnes earlier this month, scoring a try in a 28-12 win. But Tom Davies has since replaced him and with prolific Liam Marshall also emerging through the ranks this year – and with Dom Manfredi likely to be back this month – Tierney has slipped down the pecking order.

McNamara said: “We are delighted to add Romain and Lewis to our squad. They add both quality and depth at an important time of the year.”

Both Navarrete and Tierney are under contract with Wigan for next season but rugby director Kris Radlinski cast doubts over the former’s future in England.

He explained: “With the imminent return of Dom Manfredi and the emergence of both Liam Marshall and Tom Davies, who have been playing so well, Lewis has been left frustrated on the sidelines and limited to just five appearances in his preferred position on the wing.

“The player registration for the Super 8s is fast approaching and with this opportunity having arisen we felt it would be wrong to stand in Lewis’ way. Lewis has been very professional and mature about the situation and we all want him to go to the Dragons and have a fantastic couple of months.

“With regards to Romain, he has become increasingly unsettled in recent weeks and has flown home several times to be with his sister who has recently had a baby.

“Family is clearly very important to Romain and it is not fair on someone to see them so visibly down. With the return of several First Team players in recent weeks Romain’s game-time has also been limited. Consequently we have agreed a loan deal with Catalans as we believe this is the right thing to do for both the player and the club.

“We will continue to monitor the situation going forwards and wish Romain well for the rest of the season.”

Dragons chief executive Christophe Jouffret added: “I would like to thank the Wigan Warriors, and in particular Kris Radlinski, for their help in facilitating the negotiations. The loan of these two players will strengthen the links between our two clubs.”