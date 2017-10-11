Warriors recruit Aussie prop

Wigan have made their first signing for 2018.
Prop Gabriel Hamlin has penned a two-year deal with the Warriors.
Wigantoday reported earlier today he was on their radar.
And Wigan formally confirmed his capture with an email to season-ticket holders this morning.
Hamlin, 20, has not played in the NRL but is highly-rated.
And Michael Maguire and Pat Richards, who both coached him at Souths last season, gave him a glowing endorsement, Wigan say.
Updates to follow.
