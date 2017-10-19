Warriors reveal season ticket prices

Wigan have frozen season ticket prices for next year.

But the cost will include the home match they are staging Australia.

Warriors officials say they decided against rising prices because they are moving one of their 11 regular-season games, against Hull FC in February, to Woolongong in New South Wales.

The season ticket also includes the Super-8s home fixtures, though fans won’t know until July whether there will be three or four matches at the DW Stadium during that phase of the campaign.

Auto-renewal prices offer the best value, with savings of up to six matches when compared to game-day prices.

They are £190 adults (£30 juniors) for the South Stand, £230 adults (£80 juniors) for the East Stand and £265 adults (£160 juniors) for the West Stand.

Costs increase across the board for ‘renewal’, then to ‘early bird price’ and finally full price.

For example, a new buyer could purchase a South Stand adult season ticket for £230 - as opposed to the full price of £302.

Some may question why the Sydney fixture has been incorporated into the cost of a season ticket.

But the cost for an adult ticket - including early-bird discounts - compares favourably to other clubs.

St Helens’ cheapest early-bird adult ticket is £276, and last season’s table-toppers Castleford charge from £230 for a standing ticket.

Relegated Leigh Centurions are charging £230 for their cheapest ‘early bird’ adult season ticket.

Huddersfield are the cheapest, at £125.

Wigan are allowing fans to pay over 10 direct debit instalments to split the cost.

And they say they responded to feedback regarding Junior Season Tickets by cutting prices in the East Stand to bring them more in line with the South Stand.

Season ticket holders will be entered into a weekly draw with prizes up for grabs, and one season ticket holder will win a trip on their Australia tour.

Sales will be available from 9am tomorrow (Friday). The seat reservation deadline for existing season ticket holders is November 24.

Last season, Wigan only got three home matches in the Super-8s - in the previous two years they had four.

That is because under the league structures, teams finishing the regular phase in the top-four, and 9th and 10th, get four home matches, as opposed to three home game for those in 5th to 8th, and 11th and 12th, when the campaign splits.

Wigan Warriors 2018 Season Tickets will be available from the DW Stadium Ticket Office and the Ticket Hotline – 0871 6633 552 and online at wiganwarriors.com/tickets.