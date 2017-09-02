Warriors teens have a Grand design

Wigan are hoping for a strong crowd at the DW Stadium tomorrow when they take on Castleford in the Under-19s Grand Final.

First-team squad players including Jack Wells, Callum Field, James Worthington and Josh Ganson are expected to play.

The young Warriors beat the Tigers twice this season but, with the Yorkshire team fielding a stronger side, Wigan’s head of youth Matty Peet is braced for a ferocious clash.

He said: “In the past two matches they’ve had players missing but this time, they’ll have a full complement and it’s got the makings of a great game.

“There is obviously a feel-good factor at their club right now after winning the league leaders’ shield, and they will fancy their chances.

“They play a similar style to the first-team, they move the ball around a lot, so we know what we’re in for.”

Peet praised U19s head coach Darrell Goulding, assistant Martin McLoughlin, and strength and conditioning coaches Ian Bentley and Tom Fitzpatrick, for their work this year.

Junior rugby league players can gain free entry into the U19s Grand Final by turning up at the game, which kicks off at 2pm, with club colours on.

Warriors marketing manager Paul MacLeod said: “We wanted the day to be a celebration of rugby league in the town and what better way than for younger local players to get in for free.”

Entry is free to all amateur players aged 16 or under who turn up in the tracksuit or kit of their amateur team.

Junior players wishing to take advantage of this offer are to use turnstiles A1 and A2.

The West Stand will be open for the game, £5 for adults and £3 concessions.

Meanwhile, In the Super 8s Qualifiers, Leigh go into tomorrow’s vital Super 8 qualifier against Widnes full of confidence according to their coach Neil Jukes.

oth teams are battling to preserve their Super League status but Widnes have already beaten the Centurions twice during the regular season.

“But Catalans beat us twice too and we’ve just come back from winning there,” said Jukes.

“The mood in the camp is good and we have lots of confidence from the last game.

“Although we were all very pleased with the result and performance in France, it’s important that we stay grounded and replicate the kind of effort that saw us beat Catalans.”

In what is Leigh’s first Sunday fixture of the entire competitive season, Jukes is well aware of the dangers posed by Widnes but is relieved that the match will be at the LSV rather than on the notorious iPitch at the Select Security Stadium.

Tonight’s clash between London and Warrington is on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm.

Featherstone Rovers face Hull KR tomorrow, while Catalans will be aiming to bounce back from defeat to Leigh when they travel to Halifax.