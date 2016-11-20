Warriors to face Canadian team

Wigan will warm-up for the start of their Super League defence - and World Club Challenge clash - with a match against Toronto Wolfpack.

Shaun Wane’s Warriors will face the League One newcomers on February 5.

The game will take place at Manchester’s Athletic Centre at Sportscity, close to Man City’s Etihad Stadium.

Paul Rowley’s team will also face Hull FC as they get ready for their first campaign in the English league.

Former Warriors coach Brian Noble, Wolfpack Director of Rugby, said: “Playing the current Super League champion and Challenge Cup champion teams in our pre-season is a terrific motivator for our club, players and fans. These will be very intense and exciting matches.”

This is Wigan’s first confirmed friendly. They open the season at Salford on February 11 and face NRL champions Cronulla at the DW the following weekend.

Toronto have ex-Warrior Bob Beswick on board as well as former Leigh prop Fuifui Moimoi.

They will play home and away games in blocks to ease travel arrangements.