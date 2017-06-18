Warriors to face Salford in Cup semi

Wigan will play Salford in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

The draw was made this afternoon following Hull FC’s 32-24 win against Castleford.

Hull face Leeds in the other semi.

The ties will be played on the weekend of July 29-30.

Wigan progressed to the last four thanks to a thrilling 27-26 win at Warrington yesterday. Salford, second in the Super League ladder, beat Wakefield 30-6 on Thursday night to progress.

Sam Tomkins, summarising for the BBC, admitted he wanted to avoid Salford in the semis in the hope he could play his brother Logan, the Red Devils hooker, at Wembley.

Venues for the semis have not been confirmed but Warrington’s HJ Stadium is thought to be in the frame.