Warriors to train with netball team

Shaun Wane is hoping to sharpen up his players skills – by training with a netball team.

They will take part in a joint-session with leading outfit Manchester Thunder at the velodrome today.

Wane said: “We’ll train with them, and then their athletes and coaches are going to give us a lesson.

“They have some tremendous athletes and there are always things you can pick up from other sports.

“For example, hand-eye coordination is a big part of their game – if there are drills we can take from it which make us better, it will be worth it.”

Manchester Thunder play in the netball Superleague, which consists of the eight best teams in England and Wales.

Wane has a broad interest in sport and has visited several top sports clubs in the UK, Australia and America to look at other teams’ methods.

Today’s session is the first of several planned ventures into other sports over the off-season to freshen up the punishing training schedule.

Wane added: “The players love playing other sports, whether it’s football, basketball, netball or MMA.

“I like them to do it and they enjoy it.

“We’re aiming to try a different sport every week.

“The players love it and if we pick something up from it, then great.”