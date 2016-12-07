Warriors want purple reign!

Wigan have reverted to purple for their away kit next season.

They will wear a chequer-box pattern – which also features navy blue – in 2017.

French recruit Romain Navarrete in the away shirt

Wigan had purple away strips in their double-winning 2013 campaign and the following year, though the design emulates the blue and white pattern used 20 years ago.

They had already revealed their new home shirt last month. The club has a policy of breaking with tradition every third year, and 2017 continues that cycle.

There will be no third strip – unlike last season. But officials haven’t ruled out a one-off kit at some stage later in the year.

Wigan may wear a unique design for the Magic Weekend, or possibly in the Super-8s – they have had their own unique tops in recent years, such as a ‘Superman’ emblazoned effort and a special Joining Jack-inspired shirt.

Joe Burgess in the home kit which Wigan will wear for their World Club Challenge game

Wigan also used special kits for their last two World Club Challenge appearances, but they will wear their new home kit in their showdown with Cronulla Sharks on Sunday, February 19.

Their new away strip, sponsored by 188 Bet, is manufactured by Errea and features a ‘dynamic cut’ to make it more fitted. Replica shirts go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Thursday) from Warriors World priced £47 adults, £35 juniors and £40 for mini-kits. Thomas Leuluai and Joe Burgess are at the Grand Arcade store from 6pm until 7pm tomorrow. Shirts are also on sale via the club’s website.