Warriors working up a sweat

Warriors by name, and nature!

The Wigan first-team squad mixed up their pre-season training with a session at Warrior Workouts.

They were put through their paces by former Wigan and Great Britain full-back Steve Hampson and Mick Turner, a conditioning coach who worked with the Scotland rugby league team during autumn’s Four Nations.

Mark Bitcon, director of performance at Wigan Warriors, said: “This is the end of our first week back after Christmas and we thought we’d do something different.

“We know Mick and Hampo well. Mick did a fantastic job for us at the club for several years and Steve’s been involved with the club for years, and we know they have a great product here with Warrior Workouts. I watched members of the public do it before us, it was a really tough circuit and it was good to see the lads being put through their paces.”

Warriors have added some variety to their pre-season training this winter.

The players have tried different sports with Wigan Athletic and Manchester Thunder netball, and tried surfing and mountain biking on a ‘road to nowhere’ trip to Wales.

Warrior Workouts run three, hour-long sessions a week - from 6.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and 8am on Saturday – at their Central Park base on Montrose Avenue.

Sessions are £4 each on the door.