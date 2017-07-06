Search

When Harry met Lockers

Prince Harry is presented with a personalised shirt by Sean O'Loughlin

For once, Sean O’Loughlin didn’t mind surrendering the England No.13 shirt!

The Wigan skipper today presented Prince Harry with a personal memento during a trip to Headingley.

O’Loughlin, England assistant coach Paul Sculthorpe – who lives in Orrell – and the RFL’s rugby director Kevin Sinfield were among those to meet the royal visitor.

The prince was at the home of Leeds Rhinos in his first official engagement as patron of the Rugby Football League, since taking over the role from The Queen.

He chatted to children taking part in a Sky Try Festival, which is part of a seven-year programme designed to get more than 700,000 children from primary and secondary schools across the country playing rugby league.

Prince Harry poses for a group photograph at Headingley Carnegie Stadium, home of the Leeds Rhinos, for the Sky Try Rugby League Festival. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2017. The festival is part of a drive to get 700,000 children playing rugby league and the prince will see eight and nine-year-olds from seven local primary schools in Leeds

