When Harry met Lockers

For once, Sean O’Loughlin didn’t mind surrendering the England No.13 shirt!

The Wigan skipper today presented Prince Harry with a personal memento during a trip to Headingley.

O’Loughlin, England assistant coach Paul Sculthorpe – who lives in Orrell – and the RFL’s rugby director Kevin Sinfield were among those to meet the royal visitor.

The prince was at the home of Leeds Rhinos in his first official engagement as patron of the Rugby Football League, since taking over the role from The Queen.

He chatted to children taking part in a Sky Try Festival, which is part of a seven-year programme designed to get more than 700,000 children from primary and secondary schools across the country playing rugby league.