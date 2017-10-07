Why Wane won’t be watching the Grand Final

Shaun Wane has ordered a Grand Final black-out tonight – as he and his Wigan staff work through the Super League title-decider.

The Warriors coaches are spending the weekend dissecting last season and searching for ways to improve for 2018.

And Wane is purposely working through the evening to ensure they miss the Old Trafford showdown between Castleford and Leeds, in the hope it will motivate his troops.

This is the first Grand Final in which Wigan haven’t been involved since Wane’s first season in charge in 2012.

And he said: “We’re going to work through the final, and try and find ways of making us better.

“I’ve got staff who want to watch the game, but we’ll work through.

“It will hurt me – it hurts that we’re not involved, I wanted to be there and we’re not – and it will hurt my staff. But we’ve got to get better.”

The wide-ranging review will range from details of their training session to how they plan their week leading up to a game.

Wane has already said he is open to the idea of adding an assistant coach to his staff.