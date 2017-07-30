Wigan 27 Salford 14

Wigan Warriors are back at Wembley for next month’s Challenge Cup final after a hard-fought but ultimately well-deserved victory over Salford at Warrington.

After Tom Davies saw two tries disallowed inside the first half minutes, Oliver Gildart and Willie Isa did manage to cross to open up a 12-0 lead that didn’t flatter the Warriors.

But credit Salford for the way they responded, and tries from Greg Johnson and Tyrone McCarthy locked the scores, before Michael Dobson’s third goal saw the Red Devils lead 14-12 at the break.

After Joe Burgess saw a length-of-the-field try chalked off by the video referee, George Williams’ third goal made it 14-14 heading into the final quarter.

Wigan sent Micky McIlorum back on to the field after a break, and the hooker touched down within two minutes of his return to nose his side ahead.

Williams’ conversion and a drop-goal from Sam Tomkins made it 21-14, and Gildart added the icing to the cake with his second try in the very last minute, which the Warriors stand-off again converted.