Wigan to play Souths in 2017

Warriors could face NRL opposition next year - even if they don’t win another trophy this season.

Reports Down Under suggest talks are in advance for the current World Club champions to face South Sydney Rabbitohs, coached by former Warriors boss Michael Maguire, in an exhibition match next year as part of a pre-season double header also involving St George Illawarra and Hull FC.

The Australian Daily Telegraph has reported the matches are planned to take place at the ANZ Stadium on February 16 and should attract 40,000 fans.

The World Club Series in 2017 involved the 2016 Super League Grand Finalists, and if Wigan are to reach Old Trafford again this term they have a mountain to climb as they currently sit eighth in the table. They beat Cronulla Sharks 22-6 in the World Club Challenge in February.

It is also reported traditional pre-season Charity Shield between the Rabbitohs and Dragons would be played a week later, with the sides awaiting the green light from England before an official announcement is made.

The impact on the date of the World Club Series this might have is unknown.

The Telegraph also reports the visit of Wigan officials to Sydney recently was to discuss their match against Souths.