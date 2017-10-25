Wigan Warriors’ players pour pints for fans at pub launch

Rugby stars on hand to celebrate reopening of Standish pub, as makeover creates 20 local jobs

Two members of the Wigan Warriors tackled pulling pints at the official reopening of a Standish pub.

Mascot Mighty Max joined in the fun

Joe Burgess and Morgen Escaré, accompanied by mascot Mighty Max, served the first drinks at the Lychgate on Friday, September 22.

The pub had been closed for major refurbishment after being acquired by Joseph Holt earlier this year.

Victoria Wrigley and her partner Ryan Teresztzuk are running the pub and said the opening was a ‘fantastic’ day.

Praising Joe and Morgen’s pint-pulling skills, Victoria said: “Joe said he had done it before so was pretty good. They didn’t really want to do the cask at first but Morgen did it in the end and it wasn’t bad at all.

Joe Burgess was one of the first customers after the pub's 400,000 makeover

“There’s a lot of Wigan Warrior fans in here so it was a really good night.”

The Lychgate refurbishment, which has seen the bar, kitchen and beer garden extended, started on August 7 and cost £400,000,

Victoria said the reaction has been ‘really positive’.

“People have been coming in and saying ‘we can’t believe how much it has changed’,” she said.

“Lots of people have said it seems bigger even though we have actually extended the bar and kitchen so there is slightly less space.”

The reopening has created around 20 jobs, including some staff members who worked there before the refurbishment. “They are a great bunch, and everybody has really gelled together”, said Victoria.

For Victoria and Ryan, taking on the Lychgate meant relocating their family, including their two-year-old daughter, but the couple have no regrets.

“We are new to Standish but it is a fantastic place and we have been made to feel so welcome,” said Victoria. “It is a big thing, we have moved from our home town and our families to be here but the town is fantastic.”

She said Standish has a great range of pubs and some lovely restaurants but knew the Lychgate would fill a hole in the market.

“There’s not really any pub food. From a lot of the reaction we have got this is what this place needed – somewhere nice to have a meal but in a more relaxed pub setting.”

In the future, Victoria and Ryan are hoping to get involved with community events like the Standish Markets and introduce live music.

“For things like Hallowe’en and Christmas, myself and Ryan always decorate the place to the full so we will definitely be having some parties,” said Victoria.

The Lychgate has been completely transformed into a cosy traditional pub with bare brick walls and open fire-places along with modern furnishings to add a contemporary twist.

It now features an extensive food menu, speciality gin cocktails, craft beer range by Bootleg Brewing Co. and award-winning lagers and cask ales.

For more information on the Lychgate pub click here.