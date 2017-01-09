Williams bemused by ‘stupid’ speculation

George Williams admits he was bemused by some of the off-season speculation over his future.

The England halfback was linked in some quarters with a move to Warrington, while others have reported NRL interest in him.

Some of the speculation was stupid. I’m a Wigan player, I’m happy to play here George Williams

While Williams admits some of the rumours were flattering - a reflection of his stature in the game - his focus remains solely with his hometown club.

“I was reading on Twitter more than I knew myself,” smiled Williams.

“Some of the speculation was stupid. I’m a Wigan player, I’m happy to play here. I’ve had no contact with anyone, I don’t know where it came from - I’m a dead-set Wigan player.”

Williams, 21, is under contract for two more seasons with Warriors.

He has never shied away from the fact he may try the NRL at some stage in his career, but added: “Maybe, one day. But I’ve got two years (on his contract), I’ve got a job to do here, I’m a Wigan player and I’m happy with that.”

Williams has returned to training “buzzing” after a season which saw him help Wigan to Grand Final glory, and then appear for England in the Four Nations.

“It was a very good year, I’m made up with how it went,” he said. “As much as I enjoyed the days after the Grand Final, it didn’t hit me as much.

“But looking back over Christmas, to win it with a lot of the boys I came through the system with, it still gives me goosebumps thinking about it.

“It’s something special and no-one can take anything from us as a group.

“I was made up for Waney, too. He came in for some stick last year but we found a way to win, and it was a credit for him.

“He had trust in me when I was coming through and I can’t thank him enough, to win something with him was a bit of payback.”