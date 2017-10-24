Williams: Facing Aussies is what dreams are made of

George Williams is anxiously waiting to discover if he will get the nod for England’s World Cup opener – saying the prospect of facing Australia on their own soil is “what dreams are made of”.

The Wigan stand-off is one of four halfbacks in Wayne Bennett’s squad along with Gareth Widdop, Luke Gale and Kevin Brown.

On the surface, NRL-based Widdop and Man of Steel Gale would appear the favourites for the spots.

But coach Wayne Bennett is not afraid to throw curve-balls – he started with Brown against the Aussies in the Four Nations last year, and Widdop had a spell at full-back in a 74-12 mauling of Affiliated States in Perth last Friday.

Williams is hoping he is involved in the mouth-watering showdown in Melbourne, which kicks off at 10am UK time and is screened on BBC2.

He said: “It’s a massive honour to be included in the squad.

“I’ve got to train hard and do everything I can to try and get in the team.

“To play Australia in Australia, it’s what dreams are made of. It would certainly be up there (with his career achievements).

“And if we could beat them it would put us in great stead.”

Williams, who missed the mid-season Test win against Samoa through injury, came off the bench in the 36-18 loss to the Kangaroos in London last year.

And the 22-year-old is confident they have learned painful lessons from that experience.

“The big thing I took was just how you can’t have a minute off,” he continued.

“We matched them for a while, but then they had 20 minutes when they scored three or four tries and we were chasing the game.

“It’s not that they do mad plays or things you’ve not seen before, they just do the little things right and they do it consistently well for 80 minutes.”

Wigan team-mates Sean O’Loughlin and John Bateman are also in the England squad.

Williams added: “I know it’s easy to say, but I’m very confident we can do well.”

England relocated to Melbourne at the weekend and have started their preparations for Friday’s opener. They also play group games against Lebanon and France.

The top-three teams from their group qualify for the knock-out stages, though the winners of Friday’s game would be on course for what would appear a smoother route to the final.