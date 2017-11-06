Williams: I’m learning every day

George Williams is confident he will return from the World Cup a better player – regardless of how much he plays.

The Wigan halfback made a brief appearance from the bench at the end of England’s 29-10 win against Lebanon on Saturday.

He is hoping he did enough to persuade Wayne Bennett to give him a shot in Sunday’s final group match, against France in Perth.

“I didn’t play last week (against Australia) so it was nice to get a short spell, and the win,” said Williams, who turned 23 on the tour.

“I’ll train well this week and see what happens, hopefully I’ll be in Wayne’s thoughts.

“It’s been a great experience so far being in the World Cup squad, I’m around great players and I’m learning every day.

“Whether I play or not, I’m confident I’ll be a better player for it.”

England were far from convincing in overcoming Lebanon, trading a try apiece during a scrappy second-half.

Williams praised the spirit of their opponents for battling until the end in rain-lashed Sydney.

“To be fair, they had a dig and didn’t give in, credit to them,” he added.

“It was quite wet out there and it was tougher than it may have looked.

“But in the second-half we were sloppy.

“We’ll look at the video and I’m sure Wayne will pull us up on quite a few things.”