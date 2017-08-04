Williams: It’s time to put it right

George Williams has warned his Warriors team-mates to expect Leeds to be hurting following their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat last weekend.

The Rhinos missed out on a place at Wembley by losing to Hull FC, while Wigan booked their place in the decider with a win over Salford.

But away from the Cup, Williams is ready to admit Wigan’s league form has fallen short of expectations so far this season, and has said the Super 8s is the time to fix it.

“Leeds have been playing well, they’ll be disappointed from the weekend so it will be a great game,” said the Warriors stand-off.

“We’ve not done too well in the league so we have to put that right now. They’ll be hurting.

“They are a great team and have been involved in plenty of finals, so we have to take it game by game, but we can do it.”

Warriors start their Super 8s campaign three points away from the play-off places, and face a difficult task tonight as they haven’t won at Headingley since 2012.

And the challenge will be more difficult than the last time the two sides faced each other a fortnight ago – Wigan beat a depleted Rhinos outfit 34-0 with Williams scoring two tries.

“It will be a totally different team,” Williams said.

“We have to narrow our focus on us and we can only control what we’re doing. As long as we keep winning we’ll be close to the four.

“It’s a totally new challenge which we’re looking forward to.”

Williams scored two tries last time Wigan visited Headingley in a game which ended in a 26-18 defeat for the Warriors.

And despite still waiting for his first win at the venue – he made his Warriors debut in 2013 – the 22-year-old is happy for the champions to start their play-off charge there.

“It’s my favourite away ground,” he said.

“I’ve not won there yet but I’ve always managed to score a few. It’s a good vibe and a great atmosphere and that’s what you want to be involved in.

“We’re focused and we’re three points off the top four. We just have to start knocking those wins off now.

“We can’t be happy with just making a final and sack the Super 8s off.

“We have to push on now, we’re in seventh place and we have some catching up to do.”